Cristiano Ronaldo may have just left a cameraman in the Saudi Pro League concussed.

On Saturday, Al-Nassr ran out as 3-1 winners at Al-Raed thanks to goals from Sadio Mane, Talisca, and Ronaldo. The Portuguese international had another clear opportunity to complete a brace with a free-kick in a wonderful position, but Cristiano missed the target altogether and accidentally smoked a camera operator. Ouch.

Via Bleacher Report:

Cameraman got hit by Ronaldo's free kick for Al-Nassr 😅 (via @YNWAVVD) pic.twitter.com/IcQN8jELXN — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 16, 2023

The camera was the only thing holding him up there. He was ready to hit the ground. I mean, Ronaldo did just hit an electric free-kick right as his dome. That's got to hurt. For what it's worth, the 37-year-old didn't miss the target by much but that shot had some serious pace on it.

Al-Nassr is off to a respectable start in the brand-new Saudi Pro League campaign. They've won four times and tasted defeat twice, with Cristiano Ronaldo bagging eight goals and providing four assists. He's certainly living up to the hype.

But, with many other European stars making the move to the Middle East, Ronaldo's club may have a difficult time winning the title. The likes of Karim Benzema, Neymar, N'Golo Kante, Aleksandar Mitrovic, and many others have joined the league.

I'm not too sure if Cristiano even noticed that his set-piece cranked the cameraman in the head. But if he did, you'd have to imagine he felt bad. Al-Nassr is back in action on Tuesday in the AFC Champions League. Perhaps Ronaldo can help bring them some silverware in that competition.