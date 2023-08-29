In an unfortunate turn of events, Al-Ittihad‘s star striker Karim Benzema was forced off the field with a suspected hamstring injury during their match against Al-Wehda in the Saudi Pro League on Monday, reported by goal.com. Despite the unfortunate event for Benzema, Al-Ittihad secured the win against the Saudi Pro League rivals.

The French striker, who has been a vital asset for Al-Ittihad since his free transfer from Real Madrid in the summer, experienced discomfort in the first half of the game. After receiving on-field treatment, it was determined that Benzema could not continue, prompting his substitution. He was replaced by Jota after 42 minutes.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Despite the setback, Al-Ittihad managed to secure a 3-0 victory. Jota, who took over for Benzema, played a significant role in the match, contributing with a goal that extended the lead. Romarinho broke the deadlock for Al-Ittihad, and Igor Coronado sealed the win with a third goal.

Benzema's injury is a concern for both the player and the team, as he has quickly become a cornerstone of Al-Ittihad's lineup. Since joining the Saudi champions, he has notched one goal and provided two assists, showcasing his importance to the squad's attacking prowess.

With Al-Ittihad facing title challengers Al-Hilal in their next game on September 1, both Karim Benzema and the team's supporters will hope for a swift recovery. Al-Hilal boasts an impressive lineup featuring players like Malcom, Ruben Neves, and Aleksandar Mitrovic. The outcome of Benzema's injury assessment will play a significant role in determining his availability for the upcoming crucial clash.