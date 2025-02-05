Cristiano Ronaldo, one of football’s most iconic figures, marked his 40th birthday with an extraordinary tribute in the heart of New York City, per Newsbreak. Just days after scoring his 922nd and 923rd career goals in Al-Nassr’s commanding 4-0 victory over Al Wasl, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner received a unique celebration that perfectly encapsulated his global influence on the sport.

A World Record Celebration

In an effort to honor Ronaldo's milestone, fans gathered in Times Square to attempt a world record for the most people performing his signature “Siu” celebration simultaneously. This iconic move, which Ronaldo first showcased during a 2013 preseason match for Real Madrid, has since become synonymous with his name. After scoring, Ronaldo famously sprints to the corner flag, leaps with arms outstretched, and lands with a powerful stance while shouting “Siiiiiuuuuu” — an electrifying moment fans worldwide love to replicate.

Portuguese artist Sergio Furnari organized the event, intertwining the celebration with the unveiling of his 12-foot metal ‘Cristiano Ronaldo Monument.’ Furnari’s Instagram post rallied fans: “February 5th, if you love Ronaldo come to Times Square to celebrate. It’s his 40th birthday, don’t miss it. We’re going to beat the world record of the ‘Siu’ celebration!” This gathering not only showcased Ronaldo’s enduring popularity but also highlighted how his trademark celebration has transcended sports to become a cultural phenomenon.

Absent But Ever-Present

Despite the festivities, Cristiano Ronaldo himself was unable to attend due to Al-Nassr's busy Saudi Pro League schedule, with a match against Al Feiha looming. Under Stefano Pioli’s management, Al Nassr remains in pursuit of league leaders Al Hilal and Al Ittihad, trailing by eight points. Nevertheless, Ronaldo’s absence didn’t diminish the energy of the celebration. His influence was felt through the crowd's unified chants, the monument’s imposing presence, and the shared joy of fans honoring a legend whose impact on football is as colossal as his career achievements.