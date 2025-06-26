The Milwaukee Brewers may have found their future ace. In a matchup hyped as a potential Cy Young preview, rookie Jacob Misiorowski stole the show Tuesday in Milwaukee, out-dueling fellow 23-year-old phenom Paul Skenes to lead the team to a 4-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

In a game billed as one of the most anticipated MLB pitching duels of the season, Misiorowski delivered five shutout innings, allowing just two hits while striking out eight. Skenes, meanwhile, struggled through a 37-pitch second inning in which the Brewers tagged him for four runs — all they would need to get the series win.

According to ESPN, Misiorowski admitted the buildup around the game was overwhelming at times.

“It was just one of those things that you wanted to try and calm yourself down as much as possible and stay off the internet, because I feel like everything I swiped was me and Skenes, me and Skenes, me and Skenes,” Misiorowski said. “I had to mute it, turn it off.”

That focus clearly paid off. Misiorowski averaged 99.5 mph on his fastball and set a Brewers franchise record with a pitch clocking in at 102.4 mph. He threw 19 pitches over 100 mph — a jaw-dropping total in just his third MLB start. With a 1.12 ERA, a 3-0 record, and only three hits allowed over 16 innings, he’s making history at every turn.

While Skenes managed four strikeouts, he lasted just four innings, watching his ERA rise from 1.91 to 2.12. It was a rare off-day for the Pirates’ top arm and a defining one for his emerging counterpart.

The showdown drew the largest crowd of the year at American Family Field, as fans packed the stadium to witness what many believe could be the start of baseball’s next great rivalry. The Brewers vs. Pirates narrative now has added fuel — thanks to Misiorowski’s meteoric rise.

With a slider averaging 94.5 mph, the highest for any non-fastball by a starter this year, Misiorowski’s stuff has already separated him from the pack. And as this budding rivalry with Skenes heats up, it’s clear Milwaukee’s flamethrower is ready for the spotlight.