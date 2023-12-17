Explore the candid reflections of football icons Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi on their legendary rivalry.

In football, few rivalries have garnered as much attention and adulation as that between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. As the duo gears up to potentially clash for the last time in 2024 at the Riyadh Season Cup's ‘Last Dance,' Ronaldo openly expressed mutual respect rather than animosity towards his long-time adversary.

Reflecting on their storied rivalry, Ronaldo emphasized the absence of hatred between them. “Hatred? I don't see things like that; the rivalry is over. It was good, the spectators liked it. Those who like Cristiano Ronaldo don't have to hate Messi and vice versa,” Ronaldo stated candidly, elucidating the shift from rivalry to mutual admiration.

Ronaldo acknowledged their impact on the sport's history and highlighted how they've altered football's landscape worldwide. “We've changed the history of football. We are respected all over the world; that's the most important thing,” he added, signifying their joint legacy.

Addressing their individual paths post-Europe, Ronaldo noted Messi's successes and affirmed his achievements. Despite their differing trajectories, the Portuguese icon underscored their shared journey of dominance on the football stage for 15 years.

Messi, echoing sentiments of mutual competitiveness, commended Ronaldo's relentless pursuit of victory, recognizing the beauty of their enthralling battle for supremacy. “We fed off each other's rivalry because we're both great competitors,” Messi remarked, emphasizing the enduring quality of their shared rivalry that fueled their desire to excel.

Their reflections epitomize a tale of two footballing titans whose competitive spirit shaped an era and set unprecedented standards of excellence, leaving an indelible mark on the sport. As they prepare for a potential final showdown, their words echo a mutual respect that transcends the field, encapsulating the essence of a rivalry transformed into a lasting legacy of sportsmanship and excellence.