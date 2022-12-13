By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

While Cristiano Ronaldo has likely played his final World Cup game for the Portugal squad, that doesn’t necessarily mean his international playing career is over. According to the Portuguese outlet Correio da Manha, Ronaldo is intending to return to the national team for the 2024 EUROs in hopes of leading Portugal to its second consecutive victory at the tournament, Despite his lack of involvement during the later stages of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Ronaldo is said to be keen on returning to the squad in 2024.

By the time the 2024 EUROs come around, Ronaldo will be 39 years old. Despite a rather unproductive World Cup from the 37-year-old, CR7 is confident he’d be a difference-maker for his country a couple of years down the line. Ronaldo managed just one goal at the World Cup in Qatar, which came by the way of a questionable penalty call from the referee. Otherwise, he was held in check during the group stages and was benched in favor of 21-year-old Goncalo Ramos for the round of 16 and the quarterfinals.

The outlet also suggests Ronaldo would be keen to play for Portugal even if manager Fernando Santos is still in charge. While there’s been much speculation that Santos’ days in charge of the Portugal setup are numbered, no official decision has been made regarding his future.

In the meantime, Ronaldo will be trying to figure out what’s next for him in terms of club football. After his brash exit from Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo is a free agent, able to sign with whatever team is willing to stomach his presumably exorbitant wage demands.