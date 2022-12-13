By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Vince McMahon is reportedly attempting to make a comeback to the WWE despite facing sexual assault allegations, per The Wall Street Journal.

“The 77-year-old Mr. McMahon also has told people that he intends to make a comeback at WWE, according to the people familiar with his comments. He has said that he received bad advice from people close to him to step down and that he now believes the allegations and investigations would have blown over had he stayed, these people said,” writes Joe Palazzolo of the Wall Street Journal.

Vince McMahon previously announced his retirement amid the allegations. At the time, he blamed it on his age. But it is apparent that is not an issue given this recent report in reference to his desire to return to the WWE.

“As I approach 77 years old, I feel it’s time for me to retire as Chairman and CEO of WWE,” McMahon said in his initial retirement statement. “Throughout the years, it’s been a privilege to help WWE bring you joy, inspire you, thrill you, surprise you, and always entertain you. I would like to thank my family for mightily contributing to our success, and I would also like to thank all of our past and present Superstars and employees for their dedication and passion for our brand.”

A post Vince McMahon WWE was always a difficult concept for fans. Nevertheless, it seemed that was the reality prior to this update.

Regardless, he is still facing allegations which will make a return difficult. We will continue to monitor updates on Vince McMahon as they are made available.