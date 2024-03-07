On Real Madrid's 122nd anniversary, the football world witnessed a heartfelt tribute from the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo, a figure synonymous with the club's golden era. Taking to social media, Ronaldo, who once donned the iconic white jersey of Los Blancos, extended warm wishes to his beloved former club. “Congratulations on these 122 years of history, Madridista family! Hala Madrid,” he penned, encapsulating the bond he shares with the club and its global fanbase.
Ronaldo's tenure at Real Madrid remains etched in the annals of football history as a period of unparalleled success and individual brilliance. Following his sensational €90 million transfer from Manchester United in 2009, Ronaldo embarked on a mesmerizing journey with the Spanish giants, leaving an indelible mark on the sport. Over nine illustrious years, Ronaldo graced the pitch in 438 matches, delivering a staggering 450 goals, which remains unparalleled in the club's rich tapestry of achievements. Additionally, his contribution extended beyond scoring, with 128 assists to his name, further solidifying his status as one of the greatest players ever to grace the Santiago Bernabéu.
¡Muchas felicidades por estos 122 años de historia, familia madridista! ¡Hala Madrid! pic.twitter.com/qaPJjjyYDo
— Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) March 6, 2024
Under Ronaldo's leadership and unparalleled skill, Real Madrid soared to unprecedented heights on domestic and international fronts. The club's trophy cabinet gleamed with four Champions League titles, three UEFA Super Cups, three FIFA Club World Cups, two La Liga triumphs, two Copa del Rey victories, and two Spanish Super Cups, a testament to their dominance under his stewardship. Ronaldo's departure in 2018 marked the end of an era, yet his legacy continues reverberating within the hallowed halls of the Bernabéu.
As Real Madrid commemorates 122 years of unparalleled history and glory, Ronaldo's heartfelt message serves as a poignant reminder of the enduring bond between a club and its illustrious past. Founded on March 6, 1902, Real Madrid's journey from humble beginnings to global dominance is a testament to the unwavering spirit and passion that defines the club. As they continue to script new chapters in their storied history, the echoes of Ronaldo's era inspire generations of Madridistas worldwide, epitomizing the essence of Hala Madrid.