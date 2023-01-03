By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the most gifted footballers of his generation, made waves when he decided to sign with Al Nassr Football Club, the current league leaders in the Saudi Pro League. That may not be the league most befitting of a player of Ronaldo’s caliber. But with Ronaldo set to make $75 million per year, it may have been an opportunity that was too difficult to turn down.

However, if initial reports were to believed, his contract with the Saudi Arabian club reportedly had a clause where the 37-year old Portuguese forward could join Newcastle on a loan spell should the English Premier League club make the top four this season. (Newcastle are currently third in the league.)

However, no such clause exists, according to Mark Ogden of ESPN. Sources close to Al Nassr said that the initial story linking Ronaldo to a Newcastle move is “fake”. Thus, the Al Nassr brass expect Cristiano Ronaldo to fulfill the two-and-a-half year contract he signed with the club.

Ronaldo is coming off a few months worth of turmoil, for his country and his former club, Manchester United. During the latter games of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Portugal head coach Fernando Santos decided to bring their captain off the bench, primarily due to his poor body language following his substitution during their final group stage match against South Korea.

Previously, Cristiano Ronaldo ruffled feathers in the Manchester United brass after his inflammatory interview with notorious personality Piers Morgan. During this interview, Ronaldo blasted United for their poor ambition, and he made it clear that he wasn’t pleased with the appointment of Erik ten Hag as manager.

It remains to be seen if Ronaldo would seek to engineer yet another exit in the near future, especially when taking into account his Champions League ambitions.