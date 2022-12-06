By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

Cristiano Ronaldo was shockingly benched for Portugal’s World Cup clash vs. Switzerland in the round of 16 on Tuesday. In a stunning move, Fernando Santos opted to roll with the inexperienced 21-year-old Goncalo Ramos. It turned out to be a wise decision, as Ramos buried a screamer to open the scoring and give Portugal a 1-0 lead. Everyone in the stadium erupted after the sensational goal, except for Ronaldo, that is. CR7 could be seen on the bench for Portugal not even celebrating his teammate’s goal. In fact, Ronaldo didn’t even crack a smile.

Ronaldo's reaction after Portugal took the lead 👀 pic.twitter.com/0u5moEo6pd — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 6, 2022

Talk about wearing your emotions on your sleeve. There had been much speculation as to whether Ronaldo would step up as a teammate after the news of his benching broke. While he gave his teammates supportive pats on the back before heading to his spot on the bench, he didn’t look too thrilled to see the man replacing him in the starting lineup scoring an excellent goal early into the first half.

In terms of open-play goals, Ramos surpassed Ronaldo in just 18 minutes on the field. And Ronaldo is not happy about it.

A win for Portugal would see them advance to the quarterfinals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, but Switzerland doesn’t plan on making it easy for them. After scoring just one goal in the first four games for Portugal in Qatar, Ronaldo was left out of the starting lineup in favor of Ramos, and it wouldn’t be shocking to see that continue to be the case going forward after the 21-year-old’s brilliant strike against Switzerland.

Cristiano Ronaldo isn’t even trying to hide his frustration, despite his World Cup dream inching closer with Ramos’ goal.