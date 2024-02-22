Cristiano Ronaldo illuminated the football stage once again, guiding Al-Nassr into the quarter-finals of the Saudi Pro League

Cristiano Ronaldo illuminated the football stage once again, guiding Al-Nassr into the quarter-finals of the Saudi Pro League with a commanding 3-0 aggregate victory over Al Feiha in the last 16, reported by GOAL. The Portuguese icon, who has been a revelation for the Saudi Pro League side, displayed his scoring prowess by notching goals in both legs of the knockout encounter, fueling Al-Nassr's aspirations for silverware in 2024.

In a thrilling 2-0 win against Al Feiha in Riyadh, Ronaldo sealed the triumph with a goal just four minutes before the final whistle. The match unfolded in a whirlwind of emotions, igniting crazy celebrations both on and off the field. Among the happy crowd were Ronaldo's partner, Georgina, and his son, Cristiano Jr. as well, joining in the celebrations.

Ronaldo took center stage, leading the home supporters in a spirited rendition of the Thunder Clap routine—an iconic celebration made famous by Iceland supporters during Euro 2016. Georgina captured the crowd engaging in the loud clapping on camera, adding to the joyous atmosphere that flow through the stadium. Post-match, she joined the celebrations on the field once the fervor had settled.

Acknowledging Cristiano Ronaldo's monumental impact, Al-Nassr fittingly dubbed him “a love letter to the world.” At 39 years of age, Ronaldo continues to defy the conventional boundaries of footballing longevity. Renowned as the world's leading scorer in 2023, his goal tally for the current campaign stands at an impressive 33 goals in 34 appearances, solidifying his status as a footballing phenomenon and a driving force for Al-Nassr's pursuit of success.