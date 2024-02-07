Inter Miami fans will have to wait a bit longer to see Lionel Messi in action as the superstar starts on the bench once again vs Vissel Kobe

Inter Miami fans will have to wait a bit longer to see Lionel Messi in action as the superstar starts on the bench once again for the friendly clash against J-League side Vissel Kobe on Wednesday, reported by GOAL.

The MLS side, currently on their pre-season tour in East Asia, is gearing up to face Vissel Kobe at the Japan National Stadium. Unfortunately, Messi's name finds a place on the bench due to an ongoing struggle with injury, leaving fans eager for a glimpse of the iconic player disappointed.

This decision has not gone unnoticed by supporters, with some expressing their frustration and disappointment. Messi's absence in the previous friendly against a Hong Kong XI resulted in discontent among fans, leading to boos and requests for refunds. Some fans even voiced feeling “scammed” after purchasing tickets with the expectation of seeing Messi in action.

Messi himself has expressed his regret for missing the Hong Kong XI fixture due to injury and expressed his desire to play against Vissel Kobe. In a statement to reporters, he mentioned, “The truth is that I feel very good compared to a few days ago. And depending on how that (training) goes. And if I’m honest, I still don’t know if I will be able to or not. But I feel much better and I really want to be able to do it.”

As Inter Miami wraps up their pre-season tour, they will head back to the United States to prepare for a final friendly before the commencement of the new MLS campaign. The upcoming match against Lionel Messi's boyhood club, Newell's Old Boys, holds additional anticipation, as fans hope to witness the World Cup winner take the field.

Watch Messi live. Every club, every match, including playoffs. Subscribe now to MLS Season Pass!