Since Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia, his affinity for watches has skyrocketed. From the onset, he was gifted a unique Jacob & Co. timepiece commemorating his transfer, a luxurious 18K white gold watch adorned with emerald green hues mirroring the Saudi flag. Valued at £630,000, it signaled the start of Ronaldo's lavish watch collection.
However, this bespoke gift merely scratches the surface of Ronaldo's horological indulgence. His most prized possession? A £1.6 million Franck Muller Invisible Baguette Diamonds Imperial Tourbillon, a testament to his penchant for the extraordinary. With a reported weekly earning of £3.3 million, Ronaldo's interest in haute horlogerie seemingly knows no financial boundaries.
Ronaldo continued to add to his collection during his tenure in Saudi Arabia. Another Saudi-themed Jacob & Co. creation, worth £92,000, showcased his iconic celebration, embellished with 26 baguette-cut white diamonds. His lavish acquisitions extended further, including a Jacob & Co. timepiece priced at £750,000.
Ronaldo was not merely a collector but invested in Chrono24, a watch-selling platform, becoming a shareholder and tapping into the industry's vast potential. His estimated £5 million collection exemplifies personal luxury and serves as generous offerings. Ronaldo's gesture of gifting former UFC champion Francis Ngannou a watch worth £110,000 exemplifies his willingness to share his passion for high-end timepieces.
Ronaldo's watch journey symbolizes more than luxury; it reflects his dedication to the finest craftsmanship. As he continues to elevate his collection and share his passion with others, Ronaldo's timepieces serve as a testament to his love for the artistry and sophistication of watchmaking. He definitely will be a busy man once he retires from football.