Cristiano Ronaldo's watch passion takes center stage as he amasses a luxurious collection since his move to Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia.

Since Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia, his affinity for watches has skyrocketed. From the onset, he was gifted a unique Jacob & Co. timepiece commemorating his transfer, a luxurious 18K white gold watch adorned with emerald green hues mirroring the Saudi flag. Valued at £630,000, it signaled the start of Ronaldo's lavish watch collection.

However, this bespoke gift merely scratches the surface of Ronaldo's horological indulgence. His most prized possession? A £1.6 million Franck Muller Invisible Baguette Diamonds Imperial Tourbillon, a testament to his penchant for the extraordinary. With a reported weekly earning of £3.3 million, Ronaldo's interest in haute horlogerie seemingly knows no financial boundaries.

Ronaldo continued to add to his collection during his tenure in Saudi Arabia. Another Saudi-themed Jacob & Co. creation, worth £92,000, showcased his iconic celebration, embellished with 26 baguette-cut white diamonds. His lavish acquisitions extended further, including a Jacob & Co. timepiece priced at £750,000.

Ronaldo was not merely a collector but invested in Chrono24, a watch-selling platform, becoming a shareholder and tapping into the industry's vast potential. His estimated £5 million collection exemplifies personal luxury and serves as generous offerings. Ronaldo's gesture of gifting former UFC champion Francis Ngannou a watch worth £110,000 exemplifies his willingness to share his passion for high-end timepieces.

Ronaldo's watch journey symbolizes more than luxury; it reflects his dedication to the finest craftsmanship. As he continues to elevate his collection and share his passion with others, Ronaldo's timepieces serve as a testament to his love for the artistry and sophistication of watchmaking. He definitely will be a busy man once he retires from football.