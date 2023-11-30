Real Madrid's Rodrygo found himself at the center of attention after a clash with Lionel Messi during a 2026 World Cup qualifier

Real Madrid‘s young sensation, Rodrygo, found himself at the center of attention after a fiery clash with Lionel Messi during a tumultuous 2026 World Cup qualifier between Brazil and Argentina, reported by GOAL. The incident, marked by a heated exchange of words, saw Rodrygo accusing the Argentine team of “acting like cowards,” with Messi retorting, “We are the world champions, how are we cowards? Watch your mouth.”

Despite the on-field fireworks, Rodrygo opted for a more lighthearted approach when questioned about the incident by reporters. Speaking to the Spanish press following Real Madrid's resounding 4-2 victory over Napoli in the Champions League, the 22-year-old forward chose not to delve into the details, saying, “I can't talk about that. Madrid won't let me.” His cheeky response left room for speculation about the internal dynamics and discussions within the Real Madrid hierarchy regarding player comments on such incidents.

Rodrygo played a pivotal role in Real Madrid's triumph over Napoli, contributing both on the scoresheet and with an impactful overall performance. The victory marked the team's fifth consecutive win in the Champions League, showcasing their dominance on the European stage.

As Real Madrid continues to navigate both domestic and international challenges, with their eyes set on maintaining their position at the top of the table, Rodrygo's composed demeanor and on-field contributions underscore his growing importance to the squad. The Spanish giants are now gearing up for a crucial domestic fixture against Granada, with manager Carlo Ancelotti seeking three vital points amid ongoing discussions about his tenure at the helm.