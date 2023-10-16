Real Madrid‘s Jude Bellingham is making waves in the soccer world, earning high praise from former Manchester City defender Joleon Lescott, who boldly declared Bellingham as the best player in the world, reported by GOAL. The 20-year-old English midfielder's remarkable performances for Los Blancos have catapulted him into the spotlight, leading Real Madrid to the top of La Liga ahead of traditional rivals Barcelona and Girona.

Bellingham, who made a high-profile move from Borussia Dortmund to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer, has made an immediate impact. In just a handful of games, he has showcased his exceptional skills, providing three assists and scoring ten goals across various competitions. His influence on the pitch has not gone unnoticed, and Lescott, a seasoned football expert, believes Bellingham's better than Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo right now.

“He's the best player in the world right now,” Lescott asserted, praising Bellingham's composure both on and off the field. He highlighted the young players deep understanding of the game, a quality uncommon for someone of his age. Lescott even went on to predict a Ballon d'Or in Bellingham's future, a testament to the young star's potential to dominate the global football scene.

Lescott also emphasized Bellingham's crucial role for the English national team, describing him as the beacon of hope for the Three Lions. With England aiming for international glory, Jude's skill set and maturity offer a promising prospect for future tournaments, be it the Euros or the World Cup.

Currently, Jude Bellingham is gearing up with the English national side for a crucial Euro qualifier clash against Italy at the iconic Wembley Stadium. As the world watches his meteoric rise, Bellingham's journey continues to inspire both fans and aspiring young footballers, showcasing the potential for greatness in the beautiful game.