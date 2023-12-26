Al-Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo sent a special Christmas gift to the son of his former Real Madrid teammate, Marcelo

Football enthusiasts were treated to a heartwarming display of camaraderie as Cristiano Ronaldo, the iconic Portuguese forward currently donning the colors of Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr, sent a special Christmas gift to the son of his former Real Madrid teammate, Marcelo, reported by GOAL. The duo, who spent an incredible nine years together at Santiago Bernabeu, created football history with two La Liga titles, four Champions League triumphs, and three FIFA Club World Cup victories.

Despite Cristiano Ronaldo's departure to Juventus in Serie A, the bond between the two stars has evidently endured, with Marcelo's son receiving a personalized Al-Nassr shirt signed by the five-time Ballon d'Or winner. The heartfelt surprise was shared on social media, where the youngster expressed his gratitude and admiration for Ronaldo, labeling him as his idol.

The gesture underscores the profound relationships formed on and off the pitch in the world of football. Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcelo, known not only for their exceptional skills but also for their camaraderie, have transcended geographical boundaries, showcasing the enduring impact of their time together at Real Madrid.

While there were rumors of Marcelo potentially joining Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia after concluding a stint with Olympiacos in Greece, the Brazilian defender chose to return to his homeland, playing for Copa Libertadores winners Fluminense. Despite the miles that separate them, the Christmas surprise serves as a reminder of the strong connections forged in the world of football, where bonds formed during shared victories resonate long after the final whistle.