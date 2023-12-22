Real Madrid's rising star, Jude Bellingham, expressed his festive joy with fans after witnessing a late-night victory against Alaves

Real Madrid‘s rising star, Jude Bellingham, expressed his festive joy with fans after witnessing a late-night victory against Alaves that secured Los Blancos' position at the top of La Liga as they bid farewell to the year, reported by GOAL. Despite losing captain Nacho to a red card early in the second half, Real Madrid showcased resilience, culminating in a crucial win that propelled them to the league summit.

The decisive goal came from an unexpected source, as diminutive full-back Lucas Vazquez executed a powerful 92nd-minute header from Toni Kroos' precise corner kick. With Bellingham attracting the attention of Alaves defenders, Vazquez capitalized on the space, securing the victory and sparking celebration among his teammates.

Bellingham, a standout performer this season, took to Instagram to share his excitement, posting: “A Lucas Vazquez Christmas miracle! Hasta el final! [Until the end].” The last-minute triumph, coupled with Girona's draw at Real Betis, elevated Real Madrid to the top of the table, sharing the leading position with La Liga's surprise package.

As the year concludes with both teams amassing 45 points from 18 games, Barcelona trails by seven points after a series of unconvincing performances. Bellingham, the revelation of the season, concludes the year as the league's top scorer from midfield, notching an impressive 13 goals.

What's next for Real Madrid and Jude Bellingham?

Looking ahead, Real Madrid is set for a brief respite before embarking on a busy January that includes league and Spanish Cup fixtures. The team will also travel to Saudi Arabia to compete in the Spanish Super Cup, marking the beginning of a new year filled with challenges and opportunities for the reigning La Liga leaders.