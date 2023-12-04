Cristiano Ronaldo, the star player for Al-Nassr, will be absent from the upcoming AFC Champions League clash against Istiklol

Cristiano Ronaldo, the star player for Al-Nassr, will be absent from the upcoming AFC Champions League clash against Istiklol, as confirmed by the club, reported by GOAL. Despite the Portuguese legend's impressive form in the 2023-24 season, where he has scored 24 goals in 26 appearances, the decision has been made to rest him for the continental competition.

At 38 years old, Ronaldo has shown no signs of slowing down, aiming to secure more major honors for Al-Nassr. Three of his goals this season came in continental competitions, but he won't have the chance to add to that tally against Istiklol. Al-Nassr, comfortably leading Group E with 13 points from five unbeaten matches, has already secured a spot in the last-16, making Ronaldo's participation unnecessary. The extra off time will ensure a full recovery for the star's return.

Manager Luis Castro has opted to give the talismanic captain a well-deserved break, considering the team's secure position. Ronaldo, who has been dealing with a slight neck injury recently, was seen with tape during the last match against Al-Hilal. The break provides him with an opportunity to fully recover before returning to action against Al-Riyadh on Friday.

What's next for Al-Nassr and Cristiano Ronaldo?

The strategic decision aligns with Al-Nassr's upcoming schedule, including a King Cup of Champions quarter-final clash with Al-Shabab. Resting Cristiano Ronaldo not only ensures his full recovery but also allows the team to optimize its key player for the challenges ahead. Fans eagerly anticipate Ronaldo's return as Al-Nassr continues its pursuit of success in domestic and continental competitions.