Cristiano Ronaldo is the first men's football player to have 200 caps with their country. Ronaldo started Portugal's European Championship qualifier against Iceland on Tuesday, his 200th appearance with the team.

It is the latest internaional accomplishment in Ronaldo's storied career, after he acheived World Cup fame back in November, becoming the first men's player to score in five different World Cups.

Ronaldo made his Portugal national team debut in 2003. He's scored a record 122 goals with Portugal, including eight in the World Cup.

Not many people can play at the top of their game and in the top levels in the world (besides this season) for as long and as well as Ronaldo has. He's been able to maintain a balance of being consistently available and playing well for both club and country.

Though they've never won a World Cup despite having some of the best players in the world, Portugal has been rather successful in recent years with Ronaldo leading the way. They won the European Championship in 2016 and the 2018-19 UEFA Nations League, the first iteration of the tournament.

Cristiano Ronaldo has won everything there is to win as a football player. There are not many footballers as accomplished as Ronaldo. Now that he's at 200, who knows when he will stop. Currently 38, Ronaldo's best days are certainly behind him but he could still be a productive player for as long as he wants to.

Portugal is coming off a 3-0 win against Bosnia & Herzegovina and sit atop their group for Euros qualification.