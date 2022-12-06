By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

Portugal is looking to advance to the quarterfinals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, but they’ll need to get past a tough Switzerland team in the knockout stages in order to do so. Manager Fernando Santos has made a shocking lineup change ahead of the clash, opting to bench Cristiano Ronaldo for the elimination game on Tuesday, according to a report from Record Portugal.

Portugal – Cristiano Ronaldo no banco no Portugal-Suíça https://t.co/TVXaQykUYC — Diário Record (@Record_Portugal) December 6, 2022

Ronaldo had started all four of Portugal’s first four World Cup games but after failing to make a big impact outside of a (generous) penalty goal, Santos is excluding the superstar from the Portugal Starting XI.

It’s certainly a decision that won’t sit well with Ronaldo, on whom the cameras will surely be fixated on from the bench. Still, Santos feels this gives Portugal the best chance of advancing to the next round. There’s always a chance Portugal fans will see their all-time leading goalscorer come on as a substitute during the game, but it will certainly be eye-opening not to have him in the starting lineup.

The report from Record indicates that it will be Goncalo Ramos who draws the start over Cristiano Ronaldo for Tuesday’s clash, in what will surely be a controversial decision from the manager.

It’s hard to argue that Ronaldo was providing much for the Portugal team during their first few games of the World Cup. With just one goal in four games, Ronaldo’s impact has been minimal, prompting the lineup change for Portugal.

Despite becoming the first male to ever score in five different World Cups, Ronaldo’s experience in Qatar has not gone the way he’d hoped, culminating in the 37-year-old finding his name outside of the starting XI.