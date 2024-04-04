Cristiano Ronaldo, an iconic figure in football, has thrown his support behind Saudi Arabia's bid to host the 2034 World Cup. Since joining Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr last year, Ronaldo has showcased his exceptional skills on the pitch and actively promoted tourism in the Middle Eastern nation. With Saudi Arabia eyeing the opportunity to host the prestigious tournament in 2034, Ronaldo has eagerly endorsed their campaign, highlighting the nation's aspirations on his social media platforms.
In a promotional video shared by Ronaldo, which features snippets of Saudi Arabian football culture and modern infrastructure, the veteran forward expressed his pride in supporting the nation's dream of hosting the FIFA World Cup. Captioning his post with “Proud to support the dreams of a nation hoping to bring a FIFA World Cup to Saudi in 2034 🇸🇦 We’re all #GrowingTogether!,” Ronaldo's endorsement resonated with fans worldwide. The inclusion of Ronaldo's iconic “Siu” celebration in the video added a personal touch, further solidifying his commitment to the cause.
Fans were quick to applaud Ronaldo's ambassadorial role, recognizing his influence in shaping the future of football tournaments. One fan remarked, “Ambassador for Portugal 2030 and Saudi Arabia 2034, that’s my goat,” highlighting Ronaldo's dual ambassadorship for consecutive World Cup bids. Despite the jest about “retirement money,” Ronaldo's dedication to the sport remains unwavering, evident in his outstanding performances for Al-Nassr.
Ronaldo continues to dazzle audiences on the field with his remarkable goal-scoring prowess, tallying an impressive 26 goals in 23 Pro League appearances this season, along with nine assists. Moreover, as the captain of the Portuguese national team, Ronaldo maintains his leadership role, guiding his team through various challenges. Despite a recent defeat to Slovenia, Ronaldo's unwavering commitment to his country's footballing aspirations remains resolute.
As Ronaldo's influence extends beyond the confines of the pitch, his support for Saudi Arabia's bid adds momentum to the nation's quest to host the World Cup in 2034. With Ronaldo's endorsement, Saudi Arabia's ambitions receive global recognition, setting the stage for a potential landmark moment in football history.