Portugal is officially heading to Euro 2024 in Germany after a 3-2 victory over Slovakia on Friday behind a brace from none other than Cristiano Ronaldo as he became the first man ever to score 125 goals in international play.

Overall though, Ronaldo has his sights set on another milestone: reaching 900 career goals.

Via Marca:

“It's going to be pretty tough, but it's about seeing how I am mentally, my motivation. If, physically, my legs treat me as well as I treat them? We'll see, they are small stages. Until I get to 1,000, first I have to get to 900. I think I'll get there,” he said.

For what it's worth, Porto president Jorge Nuno Pinto da Costa challenged the legendary striker to reach 1,000. Cristiano is more confident about getting to 900 first, which could be realistic.

At the moment, he sits at 857 goals and doesn't appear to be retiring anytime soon. Cristiano Ronaldo is firing on all cylinders for Saudi outfit Al-Nassr, already netting 10 times and tallying five assists in eight appearances. While Saudi isn't Europe, the Portuguese icon is still producing the goods and played a massive part in other stars leaving the world's best leagues for the Middle East.

And although Ronaldo didn't exactly play that well at the World Cup last year, he appears to be back in form, scoring seven goals in six qualifiers. Sure, 900 goals might be what Cristiano is eyeing, but more importantly, he'll want to lead Portugal to another Euro title before it's all said and done.

We'll see if he can do so.