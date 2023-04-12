Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero pulled no punches when discussing the goalscoring ability of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, particularly from free-kicks.

Ronaldo has found his goalscoring touch in Saudi Arabia as he has scored 11 goals in 12 appearances for Al Nassr so far. One of those goals included a rare free-kick during his team’s 2-1 win over Abha last month.

The topic of Ronaldo came up during a recent Twitch stream from Aguero and as far as he’s concerned, Messi is the superior goalscorer when it comes to free-kicks.

As for Ronaldo’s free-kicks? They’re all down to luck according to the Argentine.

“Look where he scores the goal from,” Aguero was quoted as saying on Twitch (via Sportbible).“Come on. All free-kick goals and pure luck. Messi’s are all at the angle, stupid. But what does [Ronaldo] do? Goalkeeper’s fault.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I think Raul has better goals, [Karim] Benzema, I think he has better ones.”

Obviously, there is plenty of bias here. Aguero is naturally supporting his fellow countryman, former teammate and longtime friend in Messi, but doing so while putting Cristiano Ronaldo down in a big way.

It’s no secret that Ronaldo has struggled with free-kicks particularly in the last few years with the majority of his efforts either hitting the wall or going into the crowd. Messi, meanwhile, continues to be effective at free-kicks today, boasting a far superior conversion rate.

However, at Ronaldo’s peak, he was one of the best at dead-ball situations and he still maintains a catalog of some of the best free-kick goals in the game. Not to mention, many of them were from crazy angles and distances.

Ronaldo’s Champions League freekicks are 𝐁𝐄𝐘𝐎𝐍𝐃 𝐈𝐌𝐀𝐆𝐈𝐍𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍 . pic.twitter.com/KrxTqkBKUE — W (@_common_W_) April 8, 2023

To say they’re all down to pure luck is going a bit too far, but that hasn’t stopped Aguero in the past.