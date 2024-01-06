Explore the controversy surrounding Al Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo's exclusion from the IFFHS Team of the Year 2023.

The exclusion of Cristiano Ronaldo from the IFFHS Team of the Year 2023 has ignited discussions within the football fraternity. Despite a prolific tally of 54 goals in 59 appearances for both Portugal and Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League, Ronaldo’s absence raised eyebrows, especially considering his impressive individual performance throughout the year.

The forward line of the IFFHS team boasts Erling Haaland, whose 50 goals contributed significantly to Manchester City’s Treble-winning season, securing historic victories and culminating in the Club World Cup triumph in December. Joining Haaland are Kylian Mbappe, the PSG talisman, and Harry Kane, who showcased his scoring prowess while excelling for Tottenham and Bayern Munich, notching 52 goals each across all competitions.

Interestingly, this marks the second snub for Ronaldo, who was also notably omitted from the IFFHS’s list of the ten best footballers of 2023. Despite his incredible goal-scoring feats, his absence in these prestigious lineups has triggered discussions and raised questions about the selection criteria employed by the International Federation of Football History & Statistics.

Moreover, the dominance of Manchester City players within the IFFHS Team of the Year cannot be overlooked. Alongside Haaland, City midfielders Kevin De Bruyne and Rodri, pivotal in the club’s Treble-winning campaign, secured their places. Additionally, after his remarkable £113m move from Borussia Dortmund, Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham claimed a spot, showcasing his prowess in midfield.

The defensive lineup comprises Manchester City’s Ruben Dias, renowned for his rock-solid performances, and Ederson as the chosen goalkeeper. Bayern Munich defenders Kim Min-Jae and Alphonso Davies are completing the team, adding depth and solidity to the selected eleven.

While the IFFHS Team of the Year reflects exceptional talent, the omission of Ronaldo, despite his goal-scoring prowess, remains a talking point, sparking debates and discussions about the criteria and considerations behind these prestigious selections.