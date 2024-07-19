Exciting news for fans of the Crossy Road franchise! Crossy Road Castle, a spinoff of the 2014 action mobile game Crossy Road, is coming to your favorite consoles.

Crossy Road Castle Lands on Consoles!

After a successful conquest of the Apple Arcade market, fans of the smash hit game Crossy Road Castle can now join the fun on their favorite consoles. Specifically, Crossy Road Castle is set to launch on the Nintendo Switch, the PlayStation 5, the Xbox X|S, and the Xbox One.

Prepare for an action-packed adventure with Chicken and the rest of the Crossy Road Crew as Crossy Road Castle makes its debut on the Nintendo Switch, the Xbox, and the PlayStation 5. This beloved arcade multiplayer game features a cast of colorful characters from Crossy Road, now ready to embark on castle climbs across multiple platforms.

Crossy Road Castle offers both local and cross-platform multiplayer modes, allowing friends and family to join the fun regardless of their console. With ten towers to unlock and thousands of possible combinations, this game promises endless hours of entertainment.

Crossy Road Castle Features

If you have yet to try out Crossy Road Castle, we got you! Here are some of the features you can look forward to in Crossy Road Castle:

Play Solo or Choose Local and Cross-Platform Multiplayer

Enjoy co-op, cross-platform multiplayer arcade fun, or take on the challenge as a giga chad solo player. Drop in and out of the game with friends and family, or just by yourself, no matter the console.

Replay Crossy Road Castle Over and Over

Play Crossy Road Castle over and over and over and… you get the point already. Thousands of floors filled with traps, platforms, and monsters ensure a unique experience every time.

Ten Towers to Unlock

Enjoy a variety of towers with unique challenges and mechanics. Explore diverse worlds like treehouses, spaceports, snowpeaks, and candy castles, each with unique mechanics and enemies.

Over 150 Collectible Characters

Unlock a vast array of characters and silly hats. With over 150 characters and customizations, there’s always something new to discover in Crossy Road Castle.

Regular Content Updates

New levels, characters, and time-limited events to keep the game fresh and exciting. Seasonal challenges will keep your skills as sharp as ever.

Crossy Road Castle Preview at BitSummit in Kyoto

For those who will be attending BitSummit in Kyoto this year, a public demo of Crossy Road Castle will be exclusively available at BitSummit 2024!

Don’t miss the chance to preview Crossy Road Castle at BitSummit in Kyoto. Get ready to join Chicken and the Crossy Road Crew for an unforgettable castle-climbing adventure!

As for us folks stuck at home, we will have to be patient as to when exactly Crossy Road Castle will be dropping on the Nintendo Switch, the Xbox, and the PlayStation 5. At the time of this writing, the exact date for Crossy Road Castle’s console debut is yet to be revealed.

If you want to play the game early, you can try out Crossy Road Castle on its original platform via the Apple Arcade. For more information about the game, visit Crossy Road Castle’s official website right over here.

