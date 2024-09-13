The chaos of this Apple Arcade Original will now infect more players as the multiplayer arcade game from Apple is now out on other platforms. Here’s everything you need to know about Crossy Road Castle, including its release date, gameplay, and trailers.

Crossy Road Castle Release Date: September 11, 2024

Crossy Road Castle Launch Trailer

The game came out on September 11, 2024, on consoles through the PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and the Nintendo Switch. The game was developed and published by Hipster Whale.

Crossy Road Castle Gameplay

One of the ultimate multiplayer party games is now on consoles. In this game, players choose from one of the 150 different unlockable characters from the IP and compete against friends and family in climbing adorable yet deadly castles. Jump and avoid obstacles and traps as you try to survive your way to the top.

With both offline multiplayer and cross-platform multiplayer options, the game can now be played by friends either in the same room or across the world. Compete across thousands of floors in ten differently-themed castles and unlock new characters and hats while also competing in limited-time events for limited-time rewards.

“We’ve been delighted to see so much anticipation for Crossy Road Castle’s console launch, and it’s finally here!” says Hipster Whale CEO Clara Reeves. “We hope to see returning fans and new explorers invite friends and family to nights of joyous co-op, and we have much more in store for them around the corner.”

For more gaming news and updates, stick with ClutchPoints Gaming.