The recently concluded Paradox Interactive Announcement Show gave details for a new DLC for Crusader Kings 3, titled Tours and Tournaments, including its release date.

Crusader Kings 3 DLC Tours and Tournaments Release Date: Spring 2023

The Tours and Tournaments DLC will come out in Spring 2023. It is available on PC. The console port for this DLC may also be on the way, but no announcements were made regarding it.

The DLC will introduce various new features to the game. As the name implies, the DLC will allow players to undergo Tours and Tournaments. In Grand Tournaments, players will be able to hold large tournaments, which will attract nobles and wandering knights. This will let the player improve their military prowess, as well as their social standings. Players can choose where these tournaments take place, as well as the events that will happen in each one.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Players can also take part in Grand Tours, where the player tours their land, visiting each location in turn and gracing the vassals with your presence. The player can then choose to either give gifts to them or take riches away from them.

Outside of the DLC’s title, the player will also be able to hold big Weddings, which aim to simulate real-world political marriages. Players can take this opportunity to show off to their vassals, in-laws, and others who may be attending the event.

Of course, as you will be traveling a lot thanks to these events, the DLC also introduces a new travel system, which lets the player plan their route from one location to the other. The player can choose to do safe but long routes or short but dangerous routes. They can also change the size of their group, which will change the travel time, as well as its impact on people.

Finally, the player can give accolades to their best or favorite knights, which gives bonuses to the knights, as well as the armies they are in charge of. Speaking of knights, the player will also gain access to new armor designs, as well as some Western clothing designs.

For more gaming news from us, you can check out our gaming news articles.