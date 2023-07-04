It is time for some Fourth of July baseball! The Chicago Cubs take on the Milwaukee Brewers for game two of a four game series. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Cubs-Brewers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Game one of this series was won by the Brewers after they scored eight unanswered runs. Milwaukee went down 6-0 early, but they chipped away with three runs in the third, three runs in the seventh and then putting the game away in the eighth with two more runs. William Contreras, Christian Yelich and Willy Adamas hit 1 ,2, 3 in the order for Milwaukee on Monday. They combined to go 7-14 with five runs scored and four RBI. Contreras doubled, Yelich tripled, and Adamas drove in the go ahead run in the eighth inning. The rest of the team was a combined 2-18 in the game. Devin Williams picked up his 18th save of the season in the win.

The Cubs outhit the Brewers in game one of this series 10-9. Dansby Swanson, Christopher Morel and Tucker Barnhart each had two hits in the loss. The Cubs 1-4 hitters were a combined 2-17 with no runs scored and no RBI, though. Drew Smyly did not make it through four innings in the game as he allowed three runs on four hits and walked three. Mark Leiter Jr. was handed the loss after he allowed two runs on three hits in just 1 1/3 innings pitched. As a pitching staff, the Cubs walked eight batters and struck out only seven.

Kyle Hendricks will start this game for the Cubs while Wade Miley starts for the Brewers.

Why The Cubs Could Cover The Spread

Hendricks has been good since coming off the IL in May. He has a 2.81 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and has allowed just 31 hits in 41 2/3 innings pitched this season. He has always been pretty good for the Cubs and this year seems to be no different. The Cubs need Hendricks to have a good start in this one. If he can give them six or seven strong innings, Chicago will cover this spread, but Hendricks has to go deep into this game.

The good news is Hendricks is much better on the road this season. He has made three road starts and has a 1.77 ERA in those starts. On the road, opponents are batting just .114 off him. Those road starts came against the San Diego Padres, San Francisco Giants and Pittsburgh Pirates. Those are all teams who were once hot, or are capable of getting hot. The Brewers top three hitters were great in game one, but the rest of the team was bad. That just shows why they have the second worst batting average in the MLB. Hendricks should have no problem shutting them down in this game.

Why The Brewers Could Cover The Spread

Wade Miley has been good for the Brewers. He is 5-2 with a 3.02 ERA and 1.06 WHIP. Miley has made three starts since coming off the IL and he has been great. In 15 innings pitched, he has allowed just eight hits and walked only five. In those innings, Miley has a 1.20 ERA. The Brewers have won all three starts by at least three runs. Miley needs to keep it up, but with him on the mound, the Brewers are very confident.

Milwaukee is is struggling to hit this season as a whole, but in the last seven games, they are doing just fine. In those games, the Brewers are batting .257 with 22 extra base hits and 42 runs scored. They are scoring a lot of runs and seem to have figured something out at the plate. If they can keep hitting like this, they will cover the spread and keep winning games.

Final Cubs-Brewers Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a close game. The pitching matchup is a sneaky good one, and there may not be as many runs scored. However, with the way the Cubs are playing right now, it is very hard to bet on them. Even though Hendricks is pitching and the Cubs are the underdogs, I am still going to rock with the Brewers. I expect Milwaukee to cover the spread.

Final Cubs-Brewers Prediction & Pick: Brewers -1.5 (+158), Under 9 (-108)