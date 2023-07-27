The Chicago Cubs travel to Busch Stadium to begin a four game set with the St. Louis Cardinals. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Cubs-Cardinals prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Cubs are currently on a five game win streak. After taking the final three games from the Cardinals last weekend, the Cubs swept a two game series with the White Sox. Chicago has quickly turned into a team that may be looking to buy rather than sell, but this series with the Cardinals will help give a more definitive answer. Chicago is having a very strong month of July, and they are now just one game under .500. This puts them six games back in a weak NL Central division, and 4.5 games back from a wild card spot. As the season goes on, anything can happen for the Cubs.

The Cardinals have won six of their last 10 games, and have been playing a lot better since the All-Star break. Besides losing to the Cubs last weekend, St. Louis has won every series played since the break. The Cardinals are coming off a series with the Arizona Diamondbacks in which the offense came alive, and the Cardinals took two of three. St. Louis is surely looking to sell some pieces at the deadline, but they have not made any moves yet. With the Deadline quickly approaching, the Cardinals could finish this series with a different roster they starter it with.

Justin Steele will be the starting pitcher for the Cubs while Miles Mikolas starts for the Cardinals.

Here are the Cubs-Cardinals MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Cubs-Cardinals Odds

Chicago Cubs: +1.5 (-210)

St. Louis Cardinals: -1.5 (+172)

Over: 9 (-105)

Under: 9 (-118)

How To Watch Cubs vs. Cardinals

TV: Marquee Sports Network, Bally Sports Midwest

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 7:45 PM ET/4:45 PM PT

Why The Cubs Could Cover The Spread

The Cubs offense has been hot lately. In the past six games, the Cubs have scored 38 runs. In that span, Chicago has hit nine home runs, 12 doubles, and they have a batting average of .284. They are facing Mikolas, so there is opportunity for success here. Mikolas started against the Cubs last Saturday, and Chicago handled him. The Cubs tallied 11 hits, five runs, and struck out just three times through five innings against Mikolas. The Cubs went on to win that game 8-6. If Chicago can have that same type of success in this game, the Cubs will cover the spread.

Steele has faced the Cardinals three times already this season. He has pitched well each time. In three starts, Steele has racked up 18 1/3 innings pitched, and 20 strikeouts. In those innings, Steele has allowed 18 hits, but only six runs. The Cubs have all the confidence in the world when Steele is on the mound, and this game will be no different. If the Steele has one of his good games, the Cubs will cover this spread easily.

Why The Cardinals Could Cover The Spread

As mentioned, Mikolas was roughed up in his last outing against the Cubs. However, Mikolas is still having his second best month of the year. In July, Mikolas has 27 1/3 innings pitched, 26 hits allowed, 16 strikeouts to just three walks, and an oBA of .245. These are all respectable numbers, and his ERA of 3.95 in July is not bad, either. Mikolas needs to match the outing Steele will have, and he is definitely capable. If he does, the Cardinals will keep this game within striking distance.

The Cardinals offense has been just as good as the Cubs lately. In the last seven games, St. Louis is batting .270 with 40 runs scored, 11 home runs, and 12 doubles. 22 runs in the series with the Diamondbacks. Going up against Steele is no easy task, but the Cardinals have a good lineup. If Nolan Arenado, Paul Goldschmidt, Paul DeJong, and Jordan Walker (any of them) get hot, the Cardinals can be dangerous.

Final Cubs-Cardinals Prediction & Pick

Going into St. Louis is never easy for any team. The Cubs own the longest win streak in baseball at the moment, so they are taking care of business. However, the Cardinals and Cubs always have play each other tough and have close games. In this one, you have to look at the pitching matchup more than anything. Justin Steele is better than Miles Mikolas right now. The Cubs are also underdogs according to the spread. For that reason, I am going to roll with the Cubs to cover the spread. I think they will win the game outright, though.

Final Cubs-Cardinals Prediction & Pick: Cubs +1.5 (-210), Under 9 (-115)