The Los Angeles Dodgers made yet another splash, agreeing to terms with top free agent reliever Tanner Scott on a four-year, $72 million contract, beating out the Chicago Cubs. Many are frustrated at the amount the Dodgers spend, but Cubs president Jed Hoyer gave the organization credit, saying that it is not just the large payroll that leads to their success, it is related to their drafting, international success and smart trades as well.

“People focus on the size of their payroll and the deferments, and stuff like that, but it's just a great organization that's kind of running on all cylinders,” Jed Hoyer said, via Bob Nightengale of USA Today. “They do well in the draft. They do well internationally. They make smart trades. They do a good job finding value on the margins. And they also can do sign major free agents. So, I just think that focusing on the amount of money they spend does a disservice to an organization that's running at a really high level.”

Hoyer is not wrong. The trio of Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman catch the most attention for the Dodgers, but they seem to do well on the margins as well. One example is the trade for Tommy Edman, who was acquired while recovering from injury in 2024, and was a significant contributor to a World Series title. His versatility was a great asset for Los Angeles down the stretch and in the playoffs.

The Cubs were connected to Scott, the top reliever in free agency this offseason. Chicago is in a win-now phase after making a blockbuster trade for star outfielder Kyle Tucker from the Houston Astros. It is an important year for Hoyer and the Cubs, who have been rebuilding for a while and have been trying to emerge as a contender in the National League for a few years now.

In 2023, the Cubs narrowly missed out on the playoffs, and they were hoping to take the next step in 2024. Instead, they missed out. The hope now is that Tucker provides a boost and helps the Cubs secure a wild card spot at the very least, or maybe even contend atop the National League Central, which is perceived as up for grabs.