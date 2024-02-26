Spring Training might have already begun, but the Chicago Cubs are still striking hot on the free agent market. This past weekend, they managed to re-sign Cody Bellinger, the resurgent centerfielder, to a three-year, $80 million deal. And they're not stopping there. The Cubs continued to add talent to their burgeoning lineup, adding a right-handed bat that could give the team an infusion of power production.
According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Cubs have signed first baseman/designated hitter Garrett Cooper, who finished last season with the San Diego Padres. Per Craig Mish of the Miami Herald, the Cubs were able to secure Cooper's services on a minor-league contract, which appears to be a major bargain even though the 33-year old slugger didn't have the best of seasons in 2023.
Heyman added that the Cubs had stiff competition for Cooper's services. The Boston Red Sox were also reportedly hot on Cooper's tail, but in the end, the veteran slugger decided to take his talents to the North Side of Chicago.
In the end, it seemed as though Garrett Cooper decided to sign with the Cubs since doing so should provide him a clearer path to playing time than signing with the Red Sox would have. At present, the Cubs' depth chart has Michael Busch slated to take on the majority of plate appearances at first base, so signing Cooper at least provides Chicago some insurance in case Busch is unable to shake off his poor 2023 campaign.
Nevertheless, it's hard to see Cooper moving the needle much for the Cubs. While this signing is helpful, Cooper may no longer be anything more than a depth piece. In 2023, Cooper may have hit 17 home runs and driven in 61 runs while splitting time with the Miami Marlins and Padres, but his inability to get on base combined with his poor strikeout rate capped his overall impact on the offensive side of the ball.
Cooper, being a first baseman only, does not provide too much value defensively, which means that his upside for the Cubs is very limited. Already 33, Cooper is a finished product, someone who should give the Cubs a solid pinch-hitting option off the bench or an okay option when the team's stronger options are out due to injury.