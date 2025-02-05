It has been the offseason of the trade for the Chicago Cubs. They acquired Kyle Tucker and Ryan Pressly in separate deals from the Houston Astros and sent Cody Bellinger to the New York Yankees. Just because Spring Training is around the corner does not mean they are done dealing. The Cubs acquired Ryan Brasier from the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday, per ESPN's Jeff Passan.

“The Chicago Cubs are acquiring right-handed reliever Ryan Brasier in a trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers, sources tell ESPN.” “Brasier, 37, was DFA'd last week but should get leverage innings for Chicago,” Passan reported.

Brasier just finished his eighth season in the majors and pitched well for the Dodgers. He posted a 3.54 ERA with 35 strikeouts in 28 innings after missing time with a calf injury. He was healthy for the playoffs, where he made eight appearances and had a 5.00 ERA. But his performances in Game 3 and 5 of the World Series did help them secure the title.

The Dodgers signed Tanner Scott and Kirby Yates, two of the best relievers available, this offseason. They designated Brasier for assignment and the Cubs traded for him before he hit the open market. Has Chicago done enough to return to the playoffs in Craig Counsell's second season?

Does Ryan Brasier push the Cubs over the edge?

There were a lot of problems with the Cubs in 2024. Their rotation was not deep enough, the bullpen struggled, and the offense fell flat. They addressed two of those three departments through trades this offseason. There have not been any Cubs added to the rotation but the rotation and bullpen have improved.

Ryan Brasier should get important innings ahead of Ryan Pressly in the Cubs bullpen. They have not brought back their two highest-leverage relievers from 2024, Hector Neris and Drew Smyly are not on the roster, and neither are Mark Leiter Jr or Hayden Wesneski. So they needed these reinforcements to fill out their roster and improve on last year.

But Braiser is not enough to put the Cubs in the upper echelon of the National League. With Juan Soto jumping from the Yankees to the Mets, Corbin Burnes back in the NL, and Willy Adames in San Francisco, a lot of teams have gotten better in the NL. The Cubs have too but their pitching is still a concern and should be addressed before Spring Training. Braiser may be a solid high-leverage guy in Chicago but not enough to get them deep in the playoffs.