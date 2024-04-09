Chicago Cubs top prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong reportedly suffered an injury scare Sunday. Crow-Armstrong, who is the No. 16 overall prospect in the sport according to MLB.com, was removed from Triple-A Iowa's game for precautionary reasons after experiencing soreness in his non-throwing elbow, per MLB.com.
The good news is that the concern is not considered to be serious. Chicago is hopeful that Crow-Armstrong will return to the Triple-A lineup soon.
Crow-Armstrong made his MLB debut in 2023. He played in just 13 games, however. The young outfielder failed to record a hit across 19 plate appearances, but did walk three times and steal two bases.
Crow-Armstrong displayed signs of stardom in 2023 while playing in Double-a and Triple-A. Overall, he slashed .283/.365/.511/.876 and crushed 20 home runs while stealing 37 bases. The Cubs believe in Pete Crow-Armstrong and as long as he does not suffer any injury setback, it probably will not be long before he returns to the big league level.
Pete Crow-Armstrong's immense ceiling
The 22-year-old bats and throws left-handed. He offers an exciting combination of speed and power. Crow-Armstrong could emerge as the next superstar in Chicago.
There are a number of intriguing prospects in today's game, but it is difficult to find one as well-rounded as Crow-Armstrong. We mentioned his power potential and speed, but he also projects to be a quality all-around big league hitter. Yet, his defense is arguably the best part of his game right now.
It is uncertain how much power Crow-Armstrong will produce. He should be able to turn into a 20-25 home run slugger in MLB. Perhaps he can even reach 30-plus homers at some point. Regardless, this is a young outfielder with an opportunity to become a star.
Cubs' 2024 season outlook
The Cubs are off to a 6-4 start in 2024. They have aspirations of competing for the National League Central title after falling just short of a playoff spot during the 2023 campaign.
Chicago's roster has question marks but the NL Central does not have a clear favorite. The door for winning the division is open and the Cubs are aware of that.
So when will Pete Crow-Armstrong receive another MLB promotion?
The Cubs' outfield does not need much help right now. Cody Bellinger is currently patrolling center field, while Ian Happ and Seiya Suzuki are in the corner outfield spots. Of course, anything can happen during an MLB season.
It is uncertain when he will get promoted to the big leagues, but Crow-Armstrong will not give the Cubs much of a choice if he performs like he did in 2023.
For now, the Cubs will focus on winning with their current MLB roster. Chicago will battle the San Diego Padres on Tuesday night in a National League contest.