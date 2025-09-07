The Chicago Cubs lost to the Washington Nationals 6-3 on Sunday to drop the three-game series at Wrigley Field. Carson Kelly hit two homers, continuing an excellent season from behind the plate. But they were missing one of their key outfielders, which did not help in the loss. The Cubs were without Pete Crow-Armstrong due to a knee injury, but X-rays were negative.

“It's new pain,” Crow-Armstrong said, per MLB.com's Ryan Herrera. “There's definitely [stuff] that's hurt worse, but this hurts. And the legs are just funny. That's kind of how I help the cause on a daily basis, is with my legs. It was a good stinger, for sure.”

Crow-Armstrong left Saturday's game in the sixth inning after fouling a ball off his knee. It was poor timing, as Kyle Tucker missed the whole series with a lingering calf issue. Without both of their All-Star outfielders, the Cubs struggled against the lowly Nationals.

The Cubs are almost certainly going to the postseason, with a nine-game cushion ahead of the first team out, the Cincinnati Reds. Making sure both Crow-Armstrong and Tucker are healthy is the most important objective of September for Craig Counsell's club. Losses like Sunday hurt, but getting to the postseason with both outfielders would erase that pain.

The Cubs hit the road for three games against the Atlanta Braves starting on Monday. They are running out of time to catch up to the Milwaukee Brewers at the top of the NL Central, but they could start a hot streak now. Crow-Armstrong's offensive struggles in the second half have taken him out of NL MVP consideration, but some time off his feet could help him reset.

The Nationals are playing out the string in their lost season. They visit the Marlins for four games next, having won five of their last six.