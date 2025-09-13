Heading into Week 2 against the Kansas City Chiefs in a highly anticipated Super Bowl rematch at Arrowhead Stadium, the Philadelphia Eagles need all hands on deck.

Facing off against an Andy Reid team coming off an ugly loss in Brazil against their division rivals, the Los Angeles Chargers, the Eagles will be entering enemy territory with a massive target on their back without key contributors like Dallas Goedert and Ben VanSumeren on the sidelines.

Fortunately, the team has announced their latest round of actions heading into Week 2 on social media, with a pair of veterans being elevated off the practice squad while placing a developmental tackle with plenty of room to grow on IR.

“We’ve elevated S Marcus Epps and TE Cameron Latu for the game,” the post read. “We’ve also placed T Cameron Williams on Injured Reserve.”

Now, the decision to bring up Epps is an obvious one, as right now, he is fourth on the team's depth chart at safety and played 59 percent of the team's special teams snaps in Week 1, tied with Smael Mondon and Kylen Granson for the fifth-highest mark on the team. But the decision to elevate Latu? Now that is interesting for more reasons than one.

On paper, Latu is a tight end, and the Eagles are down a tight end after announcing that Goedert would be out for Week 2 with an injury. If he serves as tight end depth in Week 2, that would be well worth a spot on the gameday roster. But during the week, the former third-round pick out of Alabama debuted a new number, 36, signifying that he might just be replacing VanSumeren as well as the team's new fullback, a role Grandon played in Week 1 when the former linebacker went down with a patellar tendon tear on the opening kickoff.

With 52 players on their active roster once more following Williams landing on IR, the Eagles still technically have to make at least one more move before they take the field against the Chiefs in Week 2, be that signing a player off the practice squad like Gabe Hall, who was questionably cut earlier in the week, or adding an external free agent like Asante Samuel Jr. to help out at cornerback. Either way, it would appear the Eagles aren't taking this matchup lightly and will be firing on all cylinders in Arrowhead.