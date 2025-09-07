The Chicago Cubs centerfielder, Pete Crow-Armstrong, exited Saturday’s 2-1 loss to the Washington Nationals at Wrigley Field after fouling a pitch off his right knee in the sixth inning. Crow-Armstrong, 22, limped down the third-base line and briefly went to his knees before jogging to first and completing his at-bat with a walk. He stayed on base through the inning but was replaced by Kevin Alcantara for defensive purposes in the seventh.

Cubs manager Craig Counsell said after the game that Crow-Armstrong was sore, but X-rays were clear, and he’s currently day-to-day.

“It was one of those moments where I just tried weighing options, and I'm no use really out there if I'm not moving the way I should be,” Crow-Armstrong said. “So, I felt that our best chance was not having me move around, limply, out there today.”

“I've never like fouled a ball straight off my kneecap before. I think it's new pain. There's definitely s**t that's hurt worse, but this hurts, and the legs are just funny. That's kind of how I help the cause, on a daily basis, is with my legs. So, I mean, yeah, it was a good stinger for sure.”

Crow-Armstrong’s injury adds to an already depleted Cubs outfield. Right fielder Kyle Tucker has missed four straight games with left calf tightness, though the team has not placed him on the injured list. Counsell indicated the team will monitor both players closely, with Tucker possibly available off the bench Sunday. Meanwhile, injured pitchers Mike Soroka and Jameson Taillon showed progress in rehab, with Soroka throwing to hitters and Taillon likely to return to the rotation later this week.

The Cubs’ offense underperformed at home, drawing seven walks in the process. Crow-Armstrong scored the team’s only run in the second inning, leading off with a double, advancing on a groundout by Nico Hoerner, and crossing home plate on a Carson Kelly groundout. However, multiple double plays, including in the first, sixth, and seventh innings, stifled potential rallies. Chicago finished the game with three hits and seven walks, the 13th game since 1901 in which the Cubs drew at least seven walks but had three or fewer hits. Their record in such games is 4-9.

On the pitching side, left-hander Matthew Boyd (12-8) took the loss despite strong defensive support, allowing only two runs on seven hits across seven innings. Boyd also set a Cubs franchise record with two pickoffs in the game, bringing his 2025 total to 10, surpassing the previous franchise single-season record of nine set in 1913. Rookie Nationals pitcher Brad Lord earned the win with 5 2/3 innings of one-run, two-hit ball, striking out a career-high seven while allowing four walks. Daylen Lile’s fourth-inning home run proved to be the decisive blow.

The Cubs, now 81-61, conclude their series with the Nationals on Sunday before hosting the Atlanta Braves in a three-game series leading up to their next off-day on Thursday.