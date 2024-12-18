The Chicago Cubs have gone trade crazy, bringing in Kyle Tucker and dealing away Cody Bellinger. Now, the Cubs have swung yet another trade, although this one is a bit more under-the-radar.

Chicago has dealt catcher Matt Thaiss to the Chicago White Sox for cash considerations. The Cubs had recently acquired Thaiss in a trade with the Los Angeles Angels, ironically for cash. Now, Chicago is recuperating some of that money.

The Cubs clearly saw something in Thaiss when they traded for him. However, he hit .204 with two home runs and 16 RBI over his 57 games in 2024. With Chicago bringing Carson Kelly into the fold, Thaiss no longer became a necessity. Especially with Miguel Amaya entrenched as the starter. He'll hope to have a larger role with the White Sox, although the recently acquired Kyle Teel is getting ready in the minors.

Following their flurry of moves, the Cubs now have the seventh-highest payroll in baseball at nearly $230 million. By just getting Cody Poteet back in their Bellinger deal, Chicago valued cap flexibility. Perhaps that leads to a Tucker extension, or another big name free agent signee. However, it seems unlikely that the Cubs are done wheeling and dealing.

Which makes sense based off of Craig Counsell's debut. Entering the job on a chariot of expectations, the Cubs floundered out and missed the playoffs with their 83-79 record. Chicago hasn't made the postseason since 2020, when they were swept out of the Wild Card Round.

Eventually, the goodwill of breaking the Curse will run dry. Agreeing to a blockbuster Tucker trade is the first step into contention. While the on field product might suffer, dealing away Bellinger opens up different opportunities for Chicago. Their Thaiss trade might not be remembered in the long run, it's another sign that the Cubs are focused on winning sooner rather than later.