Outside of the massive contract the Cubs offered, Chicago had a secret weapon in stealing Craig Counsell from the Brewers.

The Chicago Cubs started their offseason with a bang, stealing manager Craig Counsell from their NL Central rival Milwaukee Brewers. Chicago wasn't the only team interested in Counsell. However, the Cubs had a deciding factor that ultimately swayed Counsell to the North Side.

Counsell has major ties to the Midwest region. He attended Notre Dame and has children currently attending Minnesota, Michigan and Wisconsin; the latter being the current state Counsell lives in. With that Midwest state of mind, managing the Cubs has always been a dream job for Counsell, via Tom Verducci of Sports Illustrated.

“If he ever managed anywhere else, the Cubs have always been his dream job,” one of Counsell's friends said.

The Cubs knew however that they would need more than just a region on a map. Milwaukee is also in the Midwest. But when Chicago knew Counsell was interested, that's when they decided to back up the brinks truck.

Counsel signed a five-year deal worth more than $40 million with the Cubs. He is now making $8 million a year, a new record for MLB managers. It would be hard for any club to top that number. However, it showed how serious the Cubs were in acquiring their perfect manager.

Chicago wouldn't offer that contract if they weren't confident in landing Craig Counsell. With his ties to the region, the North Siders knew they had the upper hand. Once they bought out the checkbook, the Brewers and New York Mets didn't stand a chance. Now, both Counsell and the Cubs got exactly what he wanted.