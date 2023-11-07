Could Justin Turner be headed to Chicago? After the Cubs hired Craig Counsell, this could be a potential match in free agency.

Following their hiring of former Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell, the Chicago Cubs have emerged as a potential landing spot for Justin Turner. Turner signed a one-year deal with the Boston Red Sox ahead of the 2023 MLB season, and that contract included a player option for 2024. However, Turner declined that option last week and will become a free agent. Jon Morosi of MLB Network suggested the Cubs could be a good fit for Turner in this year's free agency period.

Counsell and the Brewers heavily pursued Turner in free agency during the 2020 offseason. The following year, Turner earned his second All-Star selection with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Cubs are looking to rebuild their offense right now, with Cody Bellinger and third baseman Jeimer Candelario hitting free agency.

Bellinger had a major bounce-back campaign after three consecutive poor seasons prior to his arrival in Chicago. He has likely earned a big payday, and the Cubs are unlikely to write that check. San Francisco could be a destination for Bellinger.

Turner, now 38, left Los Angeles after nine largely successful seasons with the Dodgers. He became one of the most successful hitters in Dodgers postseason history, finishing his time there as the franchise leader in postseason hits.

Turner's first season in Boston was a successful one. In 146 games, he hit .276 with 23 home runs and 96 RBIs. Turner offers versatility as well as consistent offensive production. He has primarily played third base and designated hitter, but he can slot in at first base or second base as well if necessary.