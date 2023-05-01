Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

Cody Bellinger saw his career take a turn for the worst after his MVP campaign with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2019. Injuries and poor play ultimately led the Dodgers to say goodbye, to which the Chicago Cubs responded by giving him a 1-year prove it contract this offseason. Through 27 games, Bellinger looks to have returned to MVP form in Chicago, reports Bleacher Nation’s Michael Cerami.

As of Monday, Bellinger is ranked in the Top-15 in the following categories: wRC+, WAR, home runs, slugging, and runs scored. This is all the while being a very solid center fielder and having stolen four bases for the Cubs. Safe to say Chicago is reaping the rewards of taking a chance on Bellinger.

Overall, Cody Bellinger is hitting .297 with an OPS of .976, with 7 home runs and 18 RBIs for the Cubs. He has been a key anchor in the middle of a lineup that has been one of the best in the league so far, albeit the Cubs now cooling after a hot start.

The Cubs are coming off of being swept by the Miami Marlins in Miami, the first time they have been swept this season. They now prepare for a series against the Washington Nationals, hoping for a better outcome against an NL East opponent.

Cody Bellinger will look to stay hot for the Cubs and continue to prove the Dodgers made a mistake in letting him go. If he can maintain his current level of play, the Cubs will have made an absolute steal in adding an MVP caliber player to the middle of their lineup.