The Chicago Cubs continue their tour of the NL East as they face the Washington Nationals. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series, with a Cubs-Nationals prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Cubs have not enjoyed their trip to the NL East so far, as they were swept by the Miami Marlins. The Cubs started hot, and were sitting at 12-7 on the season, but have gone just 2-6 since. The Nationals lose both games of their doubleheader against the Pirates on Saturday but rebounded behind a great start from Josiah Gray to get the win on Sunday.

Here are the Cubs-Nationals MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Cubs-Nationals Odds

Chicago Cubs: -1.5 (+122)

Washington Nationals: +1.5 (-146)

Over: 8.5 (-110)

Under: 8.5 (-110)

How To Watch Cubs vs.Nationals

TV: MARQ/MASN

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 7:10 PM ET/ 4:10 PM PT

Why The Cubs Could Cover The Spread

The Cubs enter the game after losing three straight in which this hitting was not as good as it has been all year long. On the season, the Cubs have the second-best batting average and second-best on-base percentage in baseball. Their slugging percentage sits third, and their 419 total bases sit fifth. The top of the lineup is leading them. They have the best on-base percentage from the top three spots in the batting order among all teams in baseball.

The resurgence of Cody Bellinger is leading that charge. He has been hitting lead-off or at the top of the order all year, to great success. He has seven home runs this year, 18 RBIs, stolen four bases, and has an OBP of .371. Joining him in those top three spots have been Nico Hoerner, Dansby Swanson, and Ian Happ. Swanson leads the group in on-base percentage at .412. Happ has driven in 14 runs this year, while also getting on base at a .412 clip. Hoerner has stolen ten bases while driving in 17 runs. When they get on base, Patrick Wisdom is driving them home. He has ten home runs and drives in 20 so far this year.

Drew Smyly returns to the hill today for the Cubs. After going 7.2 innings of one-hit baseball against the Dodgers, Smyly came back down to earth against the Padres. It was still a solid start, as he went five innings and gave up two runs. On the season, he is 2-1 with a 3.21 ERA. After the horrendous first outing of the year, he has been very good.

Why The Nationals Could Cover The Spread

For a team that was potentially going to be the worst team in baseball, the Nats have been surprisingly competitive. Well, in most of their games. They got beat down by the Pirates twice on Saturday but bounced back to get the win on Sunday. The Nats sit 10-17 but have had to face the Braves, Rays, Orioles, Twins, and Mets already this year. They won their series against the Twins and the Mets already this year, and have put in some good efforts.

Keibert Ruiz has been surprisingly good this year. He is hitting .281 on the season with an OBP of .354. He has limited the strikeouts, and driven in eight runs. Victor Robles has figured out how to use his bad, hitting .278. If he finished the season there, it would be his highest batting average since becoming a regular player on the major league roster. His .374 would be the highest of his career, and his strikeout rate is trending toward the lowest of his career. Robles is a plus defensive player, and now he is swinging the bat the best he has in his career.

Starting for the Nats will be MacKenzie Gore, who has been another surprise for the Nationals. He is currently 3-1 with a 3.00 ERA. He has given up two or fewer earned runs in four of his five starts while striking out six or more in all of them. The lefty has been able to limit the long ball and kept the majority of his outs on the ground this year.

Final Cubs-Nationals Prediction & Pick

This should be a fairly good match-up. Both pitchers in this game are pitching well, and only Smyly has had a really bad start to the year. He is also the one with the best start this year. The Cubs are the better-hitting team though. The Nationals are not bad, sitting 12th in the majors in batting average, but there is very little power to go with their hitting. The formula for the Nats to win is simple: keep it close and manufacture runs. That is also the formula for beating Smyly. The Nats may not win tonight, but the game will be tight, and they cover.

Final Cubs-Nationals Prediction & Pick: Nationals +1.5 (-146) and Under 8.5 (-110)