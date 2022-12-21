By Reese Nasser · 2 min read

The Chicago Cubs made their big splash in free agency when they signed Atlanta Braves star shortstop Dansby Swanson. Before joining his new team, Swanson sent one final message to his longtime franchise.

On Tuesday, Dansby Swanson took to social media to thank the Braves.

Swanson wrote, “Thank you Atlanta. After being traded to the Braves, it was the first step of an amazing journey that God had in store for me. The last 6+ years have been truly remarkable. We went from a rebuild to 5 straight division titles, including a World Series championship. In the past 6 years, y’all have seen me grow from a young kid out of college, to a now married man. I am extremely grateful for the support and love that y’all have shown me each of the past 6 years. I will always cherish the memories and relationships that were created with teammates, staff members, and the rest of Braves Country. It is hard to even put into words how appreciative I am for the city of Atlanta, and what it means to my wife and I, as well as my family. Thank you Braves Country.”

During his seven seasons with the Braves, Dansby Swanson emerged into a star. The former first-overall pick played in 827 total games. When on the field, he was dominant, recording 775 hits, 102 home runs, and 411 RBI.

With his success on the field, Swanson has put together a strong resume. He played a key role in the Braves success, including their recent postseason success. This includes finishing first in their division in each of the last five seasons, while also adding a World Series victory in 2021.

The Cubs may have found a star with the signing of Dansby Swanson. Between his success on the field and leadership off of it, he will quickly become a fan favorite in Chicago. Based on what he was able to do in Atlanta, he will also have that fan base behind him.