By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Chicago Cubs manager David Ross found out about the team’s signing of Cody Bellinger on live TV, per Intentional Talk.

Some 🔥 breaking news to the Cubs skipper himself 😂@KMillar15: "Congratulations on Cody Bellinger…just happened."@D_Ross3: "Did it really? Nice." pic.twitter.com/Hs9SFfKHQV — Intentional Talk (@IntentionalTalk) December 6, 2022

Intentional Talk’s Kevin Millar congratulated Ross on Cody Bellinger.

“Really, nice,” Ross replied, clearly caught off-guard. “Did it really (just happen)? Nice! You guys are in the know, sh*t! I can’t say that.”

David Ross’ reaction to the Cody Bellinger news had the Intentional Talk crew cracking up.

David Ross’ Cubs are fresh off of a mediocre 2022 season. But they are interested in bringing in star players. Chicago has reportedly met with star shortstops Xander Bogaerts and Dansby Swanson in free agency. Some reports have even stated that the Cubs could sign both players to form a dynamic infield duo.

For now, they will be content with Cody Bellinger.

Bellinger had previously spent his entire career in LA with the Dodgers. He made 2 All-Star teams in Los Angeles while being named the 2019 National League MVP. 2019 was truly a remarkable campaign, as Bellinger slashed .305/.406/.629 with a 1.035 OPS and 47 home runs.

He took a step back in 2020, but many players labored due to the shortened season. But he hasn’t been the same since suffering a shoulder injury during the 2020 postseason.

Cody Bellinger hit just .165 in 2021 and .210 in 2022. As a result, Bellinger is hoping he can rebuild his market with a strong showing in 2023 with the Cubs. Although there is no denying his offensive shortcomings as of late, Bellinger is still just 27-years old and could turn things around.

It will be interesting to see how he performs for David Ross’ Cubs.