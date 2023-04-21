Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

Chicago Cubs pitcher Drew Smyly took a perfect game into the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday. Unfortunately, he lost the bid when he and Yan Gomes collided on a dribbler down the third-base line, resulting in an infield single. Smyly spoke on his outing and his feelings on this play in particular after the game, per reporter Mark Gonzales.

Smyly on losing perfect game bid: pic.twitter.com/soGVI4eE56 — Mark Gonzales (@MDGonzales) April 21, 2023

“I know Yan wanted it just as bad as I did, and we both just ran…got there at the same time. So, yeah that part is disappointing, but I don’t think it takes away from the game and [we’ll] just try to continue to build and keep on a good path.”

His disappointment is apparent in his expression, as he will probably never be so close to a perfect game again. Even worse was the play, as it was not like he lost his chance at history on a hard hit ball in the gap or a screamer into the seats. It was a weak ground-ball that is an out nine times out of ten.

Still, Smyly went on to say that it doesn’t take away from the performance, and he is certainly on point there. He had an incredible outing to go alongside with a Cubs offense that was scorching hot all day on Friday.

The Cubs won 13-0 on 17 hits against the Dodgers, including multiple balls deposited into the Wrigley Field bleachers; Patrick Wisdom, Nico Hoerner, Trey Mancini, and Cody Bellinger all hit home-runs for the Cubbies. Drew Smyly and the Cubs offense had a great afternoon despite the missed perfect game, and will look to take the series against the Dodgers on Saturday.