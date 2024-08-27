The Chicago Cubs are a long shot to make the postseason. The Cubs dropped down to the 19th spot in the most recent MLB Power Rankings and are on the outside looking in at the Wild Card race. But the team brought its running game for the series opener against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Cubs had seven stolen bases by the fourth inning of Monday’s game, the most steals in a single game by Chicago in over 100 years, per MLB’s Sarah Langs on X. The last time the Cubs stole seven bases in a game was on May 25, 1924.

At the time of this writing the Cubs are up to eight stolen bases in the top of the seventh inning and Chicago increased its lead to 11-2 over Pittsburgh. It’s been a rough one for Pirates’ catcher Yasmani Grandal as the Cubs are a perfect eight for eight in stolen base attempts.

Pete Crow-Armstrong is leading the way for Chicago with three steals, giving him 26 on the season. Ian Happ has two swipes while Cody Bellinger, Nico Hoerner and Seiya Suzuki all have one steal each.

All but one steal came against starting pitcher Mitch Keller while Suzuki got his off of relief pitcher Domingo German. Entering play on Monday the Cubs were eighth in baseball with 112 stolen bases on the season.

The Cubs’ Pete Crow-Armstrong led the way to Chicago stolen base history

It’s been an up and down season for Chicago’s Crow-Armstrong, however the 22-year-old rookie has steadily improved as the season has progressed. The Cubs have fought their way back into striking distance of a playoff berth with a solid second half. The team is 18-15 since returning from the All-Star break.

Chicago won its third straight series with a beatdown of the Miami Marlins on Saturday. That game made some history for Chicago as well as it was the first-ever game to feature a Japanese-born player with three extra-base hits (Suzuki) and a Japanese-born player to earn a win (Shota Imanaga). The convincing 14-2 final had the Cubs feeling like they were on the right track.

The team entered the day 10.5 games behind the first-place Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central. However, the Cubs are just 5.5 games back in the National League Wild Card race. Still, they would need to overtake four teams to claim the final postseason berth. Given their 65-66 record, it’s unlikely they succeed in making the playoffs.

Still, Chicago’s remaining schedule is favorable. After a three game set with the Pirates, the Cubs close out the regular season with six series against teams with losing records, including seven games against the Washington Nationals and three apiece against the Pirates (at home), Colorado Rockies, Oakland Athletics and Cincinnati Reds.