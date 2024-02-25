After many days spent speculating Cody Bellinger would re-sign with the Chicago Cubs, the team finally made the move after giving him a three-year $80 million contract. The veteran outfielder will keep the team productive while some of the prospects continue developing behind him. In the meantime, teammate Kyle Hendricks is over the moon with the signing.
When asked about Bellinger coming back to the Cubs, Hendricks had nothing but nice things to say, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today. The veteran pitcher loves the leadership Cody Bellinger brings to the table. Additionally, Chicago maintaining its core from last season should help with team chemistry.
“Just so excited man. I think you see the reactions in here. We've always been hoping for it. We know how much he wanted to be here. Just to get it figured out for both sides is just so amazing for our ball club. He was such a leader for this team. It's just amazing things got figured out, and obviously a huge, huge piece of this team. Keeping the core together is going to be so much fun now. There was a little void in here for sure before he came back.”
Cody Bellinger's return is huge for the Cubs. Chicago's outfield will remain one of the best with Bellinger leading the way. Last season, the star outfielder finished with an impressive .307 batting average, 26 home runs, and 97 RBIs.
We could see Bellinger move to left or right field this season. But it all depends on how top prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong develops. Either way, Cody Bellinger's presence is great news for the Cubs.
With that said, look for the Cubs to potentially get going right away. They have a solid roster and should make plenty of noise in the National League.