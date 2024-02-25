More information is coming out about the Chicago Cubs' search for a general manager this coming season. The team was prepared to target Terry Francona if Craig Counsell didn't take the job, per USA Today. Counsell was also rumored to head to Cleveland to take Francona's old job as manager if he didn't get picked by Chicago.
The Cubs are hoping for big things in 2024. The team now has Counsell managing the club, replacing David Ross who was let go after the 2023 season. The Cubs also paid out big money to sign Cody Bellinger, agreeing to pay the outfielder $80 million over three years to return to the Windy City. Bellinger batted .307 with the Cubs in 2023, finishing the year with 97 runs batted in.
The Cubs finished the 2023 season with a winning record, going 83-79. It wasn't enough to get the team to the postseason, which is expected every year in the Windy City. The franchise has only won the World Series once in more than 100 years, getting the World Series title in 2016. Counsell is tasked with getting another championship to Chicago, after managing the Milwaukee Brewers from 2015-2023.
Counsell had success during his tenure with the Brewers. The team won 92 regular season games in 2023, Counsell's final year managing the club. The Brewers never made it to the World Series under Counsell, who got as far as the National League Championship Series in 2018 before losing to the L.A. Dodgers. The Cubs are surely hoping Counsell has more success at Wrigley Field.
Francona isn't managing anywhere after spending several seasons in the dugout. He managed the Philadelphia Phillies, Cleveland Guardians and Boston Red Sox during his more than 20 years as a manager. He won two World Series championships with Boston.