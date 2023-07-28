We're back with another prediction and pick for Friday's slate of MLB action as we look towards this game between National League Central rivals. The Chicago Cubs (51-51) will visit the St. Louis Cardinals (46-58) for the second game of their four-game series. The Cubs won last night 10-3. Check out our MLB odds series for our Cubs-Cardinals prediction and pick.

The Chicago Cubs are currently third in the NL Central and trail the leading Brewers by 5.5 games. They're 8-2 in their last ten games and have really woken up after the All-Star break. They're fresh off a previous series with the Cardinals in which they won 3-1. The Cubs have also won their last six games, outscoring opponents by 22 runs.

The St. Louis Cardinals are fourth in the NL Central and sit 11.5 games back of the lead. They hung in tight through the beginning of the season, but they're now seeing the gap widen in this division. They had a decent streak going just a couple of weeks ago, but have split the last 10 games at 5-5. They'll look for much-needed revenge against the Cubs. Jordan Montgomery (LHP) will be their starter.

Here are the Cubs-Cardinals MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Cubs-Cardinals Odds

Chicago Cubs: +130

St. Louis Cardinals: -165

Over (8.5): -115

Under (8.5): -105

How To Watch Cubs vs. Cardinals

TV: Bally Sports Midwest, Marquee Sports Network

Stream: MLB.TV, fuboTV

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET/ 5:15 p.m. PT

Why The Cubs Could Cover The Spread

The Cubs are fully aware that they have to make some moves this half of the season if they want to contend with the Milwaukee Brewers. They're doing exactly that and will look for their seventh-straight win tonight. They owned these Cardinals just a series ago as the Cubs bats are starting to come alive. Ian Happ and Christopher Morel are seemingly getting on base each at-bat and Cody Bellinger has finally arrived to his past form. He's got three homers in the last 10 games and the Cubs have scored at least seven runs in their last five games.

With the kind of momentum they're seeing right now, it's hard to imagine the Cubs falling into a slump soon. While their pitching hasn't been lights-out, they're doing just enough for this lineup to get going and give them ample run support. It also looks like the Cubs have had the Cardinals' number this year, so don't be surprised if we see another lopsided total.

Why The Cardinals Could Cover The Spread

The Cardinals have had their fair share of winning streaks, but consistency and injuries have plagued their lineup for most of the season. They also haven't had a great stretch over the last five games and will be happy to be back at home. They gave up lopsided innings during their loss to the Cubs last night. They'll need batters like Nolan Arenado and Nolan Gorman to lead the charge for them offensively.

Jordan Montgomery (6-8) will make the start with a 3.37 ERA thru 115 innings of work. He's found the strikeout this year and has notched 111 of them while only giving up 11 homers. He's been a mark of consistency for a team lacking it, so their hope is that Montgomery can get them back on track and cool off this Cubs lineup.

Final Cubs-Cardinals Prediction & Pick

The Cubs dominated last night with their bats and should be in to do the same thing tonight. The Cardinals will have one of their aces on the mound, so this should be a competitive game through the first few innings. However, the Cubs are hot right now and there's no reason to fade them. Keep riding this train until they lose!

Final Cubs-Cardinals Prediction & Pick: Chicago Cubs (+130)