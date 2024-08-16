The Chicago Cubs took on the Toronto Blue Jays in a battle of American and National League franchises on the outside looking in of the 2024 autumn playoff picture.

Cubs left fielder Ian Happ had a sparkling performance with a home run, two hits and three runs scored during the contest, which helped the Cubs stake their way to a 5-2 lead as of the end of the eighth inning. Meanwhile, TV personality Stephen Colbert added a flair for the dramatic to the Cubs' broadcast as he shared a variety of odd calls on Happ's 473-foot blast at Wrigley Field.

“Give that ball a passport,” Colbert hilariously said as Happ rounded the bases and the Cubs jumped out to a three-run over their visitors from the north.

The Blue Jays eventually tied the game at five apiece, sending it into extra innings. Happ scored the game-winning run on a single by Seiya Suzuki, securing a 6-5 Cubs win.

The Cubs came into Friday's action having lost three games in a row after previously winning eight of ten games. Their homestand coincided with great news on a Chicago baseball legend. Meanwhile, Cubs pitcher Jameson Taillon spoke candidly about previously discussed trade deadline rumors.

The Blue Jays also came in on a high note having swept their prior series against the Los Angeles Angels.

Happ, who had 20 home runs on the season as of the eighth inning along with a .231 batting average and 67 runs batted in with a .779 OPS (on base plus slugging percentage), led the Cubs with two hits on the day as Manager Craig Counsell's team knocked off the visiting Blue Jays.

Craig Counsell and the Cubs will welcome Manager AJ Hinch's Detroit Tigers to town in their next series beginning on Tuesday, August 20 followed by a three-game road trip to Miami to take on the Marlins.

Meanwhile, fans are flipping out over the Charleston, South Carolina native Colbert's hilarious home run call.

“She gone!!!” one fan said.

“Wow he might have a future in television!!!” another fan sarcastically stated.

“That was an absolute moonshot,” another fan added about the Cub outfielder Happ's incredible display of hitting prowess.