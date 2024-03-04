After a long offseason of negotiations with Cody Bellinger, the Chicago Cubs managed to re-sign the star outfielder to a three-year deal last week worth $80 million. Bellinger enjoyed a resurgent campaign in 2023 with the organization and will be a key piece once again in 2024.
The question that Cubs fans will now be asking is when exactly will Bellinger make his spring training debut in Cactus League action? Well, it's not far away.
Via Meghan Montemurro:
“Cody Bellinger to make spring debut Wednesday as DH; likely will start in field Friday or Saturday.”
Chicago will ease Belli in as the DH on Wednesday before he takes the outfield on the weekend. There were a plethora of teams interested in the former NL MVP's services this winter, but Bellinger made it clear he loved Chicago and always wanted to be back at Wrigley for the foreseeable future.
Last year, the slugger hit .307 with 26 home runs and 97 RBI while also swiping 20 bags. From July 1st until the conclusion of the regular season, Bellinger led the big leagues in RBIs with 75. He was undoubtedly the Cubbies' best hitter. After a couple of difficult seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers, a fresh start was all that Belli needed to find his footing again.
There's lots of optimism surrounding the Cubs heading into 24′ after hiring Craig Counsell as their new manager. With a nice mix of young talent and experience, the sky is the limit for Cody Bellinger and Co. in the NL Central, especially with the Milwaukee Brewers getting worse.